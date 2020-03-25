Head to Head Analysis: Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) versus Kentucky Bancshares (NASDAQ:KTYB)

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Century Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp 22.36% 12.31% 0.75% Kentucky Bancshares 22.01% 11.33% 1.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp $177.54 million 1.97 $39.70 million N/A N/A Kentucky Bancshares $59.77 million 1.73 $13.15 million N/A N/A

Century Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

Century Bancorp beats Kentucky Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 27 full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

