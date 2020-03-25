Head-To-Head Survey: UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) & Kaleyra (OTCMKTS:KLR)

UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UPD and Kaleyra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UPD $10,000.00 208.04 -$2.50 million N/A N/A Kaleyra $129.56 million 0.96 -$1.09 million $0.24 25.96

Kaleyra has higher revenue and earnings than UPD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UPD and Kaleyra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPD 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kaleyra has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.69%. Given Kaleyra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than UPD.

Profitability

This table compares UPD and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPD N/A N/A N/A Kaleyra N/A -1.04% -0.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of UPD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UPD has a beta of -3.51, suggesting that its share price is 451% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaleyra beats UPD on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UPD

As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. was acquired by Record STREET Brewing Company, in a reverse merger transaction. UPD Holding Corp. focuses on providing blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals. It intends to offer Catalyst, which provides essential vitamins and plant compounds that are necessary to aid in metabolic functions; Mini-Meal that offers the essential whey protein isolate intake; Multi-Pro, which provides essential broad-spectrum vitamins and minerals; and BittX that is used to reform the body's disposition toward bitter foods. The company was formerly known as Esio Water & Beverage Development Corp. and changed its name to UPD Holding Corp. in December 2015. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Reno, Nevada. As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Record STREET Brewing Company.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

