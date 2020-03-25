Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) had its price target dropped by Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

Shares of HEAD traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 347 ($4.56). The stock had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,501. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 298.32 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 465.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 476.51. The firm has a market cap of $282.75 million and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.