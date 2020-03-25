Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

PEAK opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

