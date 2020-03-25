HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,997 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of HealthStream worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in HealthStream by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in HealthStream by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 262,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $748.94 million, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.72. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

