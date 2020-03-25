HeartBout (HB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,774.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $59,006.61 and $1,774.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.02577493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00184713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.