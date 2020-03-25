Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 1,156,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $15,643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 613,205 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 102,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 332.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $957.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

