Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Increased to $4.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

HL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 10,723,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,119,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 357,533 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 143,543 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 30,483.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

