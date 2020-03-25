Helical (LON:HLCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Helical (LON:HLCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Helical to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

LON HLCL traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 288.50 ($3.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,504. The firm has a market cap of $329.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 433.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 423.37. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 325 ($4.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 540 ($7.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

