HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €31.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.07 ($46.59).

HLE stock traded up €1.34 ($1.56) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.48 ($30.79). The stock had a trading volume of 330,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a 1-year high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

