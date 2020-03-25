HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.07 ($46.59).

HLE traded up €1.34 ($1.56) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.48 ($30.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.13 and its 200-day moving average is €43.54.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

