HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.07 ($46.59).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of HLE opened at €26.52 ($30.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a 1-year high of €50.85 ($59.13).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

