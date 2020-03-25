HempCoin (THC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $382.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $288,658.04 and approximately $382.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00031247 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00084268 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 934.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.30 or 1.00713134 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000891 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00069452 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,661,463 coins and its circulating supply is 255,526,313 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

