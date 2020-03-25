HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNNMY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

