HEROcoin Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $175,965.73 and approximately $1,009.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.02612268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00184715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,102 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.