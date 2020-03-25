Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,356 shares of company stock worth $1,182,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,581. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.60%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

