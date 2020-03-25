Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hershey by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,047,000 after buying an additional 162,277 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.