Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $134.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of HSY traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.14. 2,002,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $220,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,940,660.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

