Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 16,420,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,505,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,722,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after buying an additional 3,657,953 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after buying an additional 3,431,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,575,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,007,000 after buying an additional 2,692,963 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 2,205,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.