Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research firms have commented on HI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Also, CFO Kristina A. Cerniglia purchased 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,186.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $620,070. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HI stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

