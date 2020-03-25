Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Position Reduced by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of Hillenbrand worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at $246,144.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Joseph Loughrey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. Insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,070 over the last 90 days. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

