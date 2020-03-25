HOLD (HOLD) Price Hits $0.0009

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $619,107.98 and approximately $61.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOLD has traded up 157.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.02593579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00185229 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

