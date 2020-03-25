Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.48% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 157,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $699.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.11 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

