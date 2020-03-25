Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.29.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:HCG traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.34. 653,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,036. The stock has a market cap of $768.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.14. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$13.67 and a 12-month high of C$35.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.50.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$123.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 3.92829 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.