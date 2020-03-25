Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

NYSE HD traded up $6.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,205. The company has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.39. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

