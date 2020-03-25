HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.84% of HomeStreet worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HomeStreet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

