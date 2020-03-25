Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,147 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

HMC stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 132,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,590. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

