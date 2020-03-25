Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.