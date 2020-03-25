HOQU Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. HOQU has a total market cap of $124,012.31 and $791,884.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Hotbit, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

