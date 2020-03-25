Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Aegis upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HRZN stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,421 shares of company stock worth $144,420. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

