Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Hospitality Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $231,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after buying an additional 150,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,741,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 785,488 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVC stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 265,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,386. The stock has a market cap of $742.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

