Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 29,693 Shares

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 29,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $1,437,735.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $742,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.87. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

