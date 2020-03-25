Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Houlihan Lokey worth $51,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 171,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after acquiring an additional 82,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,068. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

