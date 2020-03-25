Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $55.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.66.

HLI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. 30,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,068. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

