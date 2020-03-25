HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $5,661.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.01010071 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00172181 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007437 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00084389 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 740.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

