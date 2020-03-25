Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 660,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,084,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

