Hubii Network Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll.

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

