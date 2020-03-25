HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,318 shares of company stock worth $3,437,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $14.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.96. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -113.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

