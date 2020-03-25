HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 547.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of HubSpot worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,103,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

