HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.91.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 1.39. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,301. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

