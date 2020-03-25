Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.06 ($54.72).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOSS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS traded up €1.35 ($1.57) on Wednesday, hitting €24.35 ($28.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.89. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a fifty-two week high of €65.18 ($75.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.