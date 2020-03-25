Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €19.00 by Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.06 ($54.72).

BOSS traded up €1.35 ($1.57) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.35 ($28.31). 1,130,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 1 year high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.75.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

