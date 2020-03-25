Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) CEO James Peter Flynn Buys 24,000 Shares

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

James Peter Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, James Peter Flynn purchased 5,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,900.00.

HCFT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,414. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

