Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Director Purchases $19,873.00 in Stock

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Director Walter C. Keenan bought 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,873.00.

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 968,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,414. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.29. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

