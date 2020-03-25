Hush Hits Market Capitalization of $316,895.50 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Hush has a total market cap of $316,895.50 and approximately $325.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. In the last week, Hush has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00479813 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00112545 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00080007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002919 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,658,380 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.