Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Husky Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.54.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Husky Energy stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.60. 6,190,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,504. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.73.

In other news, Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.