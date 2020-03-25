Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €375.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €375.00 ($436.05) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s current price.

HYQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Hypoport and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €365.00 ($424.42) target price on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Hypoport stock traded up €5.00 ($5.81) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €260.50 ($302.91). The stock had a trading volume of 23,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of €311.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €292.20. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a fifty-two week high of €386.50 ($449.42).

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

