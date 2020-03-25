IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,662 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.41% of IAA worth $25,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 1,877,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,322. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut their target price on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

