IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.47.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,645,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in IBM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in IBM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 18,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IBM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

