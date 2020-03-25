IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.47.

IBM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,645,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,942. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. IBM has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $7,127,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IBM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

